Markandey Katju said – “good girls need to sleep early”, trolls, people who are strict class | good girls sleep early markandey katju serves his comments

New Delhi. Retired Supreme Court Justice Markandey Katju has gotten into the discussion again by commenting on Facebook. In fact, Judge Katju is openly expressing his views on many issues. Katju often comments, especially on the issue of women. After this, however, Justice Katju’s comments on Facebook are criticized on social media. Let me tell you that Katju has been in the news before for his comments

Markandey Katju said: ‘good girls should sleep early’

In fact, Judge Katju gave several answers to the comments of a woman who responded to his post. In the comments, Katju asked the woman: can you not sleep? In another comment after this, he said that I think good girls should sleep early. Katju came under the target of social media users for his comment. One user even advised Katju on this comment to create him a Tinder account.

Katju got into the discussions after this 2015 statement

Let me tell you, Markandeya Katju got into a lot of discussions about one of her statements in 2015. At the time of the 2015 Delhi elections, Katju had said BJP member Shazia Ilmi is more beautiful than the party’s CM candidate Kiran Bedi. At the time, Kiran Bedi actually became the BJP’s first ministerial candidate.

Sunny Leone has given her opinion

Katju called Salman Rushdie a ‘modest’ and ‘mediocre writer’. He said that Rushdie’s “Midnight’s Children” hardly falls into the category of major literature. While expressing his views on Sunny Leone, Katju had said he should not be convicted for the American porn star’s past.

