Monsoon Session: BJD issues three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs. Monsoon Session: BJD issued a three-pronged whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs instructing them to attend Parliament on Sunday for important legislative matters.

New Delhi. Government allies get angry with him during the monsoon session of parliament. The government is being imprisoned by the allies and farmers for the agricultural law. After allies, the opposition is now mobilizing on this issue. The three bills related to agriculture will be discussed and voted on Sunday in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha have again shown solidarity with regard to this bill. It is a challenge for the government to pass this bill in Rajya Sabha after Lok Sabha.

The Biju Janata Dal has issued a three-line whip to his Rajya Sabha MPs and asked them to be present in parliament. The BJD has whipped all its MPs to attend the Rajya Sabha today. Opposition parties, vehemently opposed to the agricultural laws, are trying to get this law into the Rajya Sabha.

The Biju Janata Dal has issued a three-line whip to his Rajya Sabha MPs and asked them to be present in parliament. Opposition parties, vehemently opposed to the agricultural laws, are trying to get this law into the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition parties have started to oppose agricultural laws as anti-peasant. At the same time, the government will do its best to pass it on in the Rajya Sabha, let us tell you that based on the math, look at the number of the government is heavy. The BJP has 86 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. The government needs 122 votes to pass this bill. The government hopes with the help of some allies outside the NDA to make this bill pass.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed