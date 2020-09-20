Muslims in China: More than 1 million Muslims in prison, shocking new intelligence figure | Muslims in China: 80 lakh Uigur Muslims have been imprisoned, providing shocking new intelligence details

Torture in the name of ‘civilization’

According to a report published in The Sun, the Chinese Communist Party operates detention camps for Muslims in Uygar and other communities, mainly in Xinjiang province. These camps are used to quell the political discontent that arises against Uygar Muslims or the communist government in other communities. Officially the Chinese government calls these incarcerations vocational training centers, but here the Ugar Muslims are in fact being oppressed. 29-year-old Mihrigul Tursun, a resident of Xinjiang, has told American politicians that she escaped from a Chinese camp in 2018. She said that the Chinese authorities tortured her so often that it looked like she was going to die or that she was begging them to die.

The Xi Jinping government’s claims are opened

After leaving the Chinese detention camp, another victim named Kerat Samarkand reported that metal clothing was forcibly worn to torture her. Chinese soldiers only called him a metal suit. However, the 50 kg metal suit stopped working his arms and legs and caused severe back pain. However, China has dismissed allegations of such harassment. Only 4.15,000 Uygar Muslims were detained in those camps in southern Xinjiang between 2014 and 2019, according to a report by the Chinese government. Many of these were kept there more than once. While a total of more than 8 million people are currently held in detention camps in China.

The contracting countries of Islam do not see the pain of Uigaren

Surprisingly, even countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, which have created a ruckus to protect Muslim interests around the world, are unable to muster the courage to speak up about the situation of Uygar Muslims because of the fear of China. Neither has the courage to buy the resentment from China, so even these people agreed to keep quiet about the inhumanity that is happening to the Uygar Muslims. On the other hand, after unleashing atrocities against Muslims, the Communists have grown so strong that they have now started exploiting about 7.50 crore Christians living in China. She is asked to remove the images and figures of Jesus-Cross and replace them with the images of Jinping and Maotse Tung as God.

America has recently made some tough decisions

Now America is under pressure to take some strict step in the situation of Uygar Muslims in China. On July 9, the US banned three senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party for violating the human rights of Uygar Muslims. The US has issued a warning to take even tougher measures against China and is preparing to take action against even more Chinese officials. On the other hand, China has begun to threaten those who speak through Uygar.

Who are Uygar Muslims?

The Uygar community is of Turkish origin in Central Asia and their Uygar language is also similar to the Turkish language. They are inhabited in Tarim, Jangar and Tarapan Basin areas. Uygar Muslims call these areas Uygistan, East Turkistan and sometimes Chinese Turkistan. The region borders Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, along with the Chinese provinces of Gansu and Chinghai, as well as the Tibet Autonomous Region. While China has called it the Xinjiang Uygar Autonomous Region, which is equivalent to one-sixth of China. It is noteworthy that the genocide against Uyghurs has reached the International Criminal Court and that Chinese President Xi Jinping is also accused of it.

History of Xinjiang Province

The nomadic Ottoman Empire ruled the present-day Xinjiang Uygar Autonomous Region for nearly two thousand years. Uigar Khaganat is the leader of this, who reigned in the eighth and ninth centuries. In medieval Uygar manuscripts it is called Uygar Ali or the land of Uyghurs. China’s history with the Uygars dates back to 1884. When the Ching Dynasty ruled the area, the Manchu government of China attacked its territory and invoked its claim to its territory. It was only then that China renamed it Xinjiang, meaning ‘New Frontier’ or ‘New Territory’. Twice after that, in 1933 and 1944, the Uyghurs proclaimed it an independent Republic of East Turkistan. However, it was reoccupied by China in 1949 and renamed Xinjiang Uygar Autonomous Region in 1955. (Photos symbolic. Courtesy of social media)