Open poll in Pakistan ahead of FATF rally, VIP treatment for 21 dangerous terrorists exposed Pakistan as he continued treating 21 terrorists as VIP

Security from 21 terrorists

The sword of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) hangs at the head of Pakistan, but Pakistan is not holding back its actions. According to sources, the international community is angry with this hypocrisy of Pakistan, in which it claims to take action against the terrorists, but finances them afterwards. The Pakistani government offers VIP protection to 21 dangerous terrorists. These include terrorists who were banned last month.

Many terrorists wanted to be on the list in India

A similar list of terrorists financed by Pakistan has been handed over to ANI news agency. According to the list, terrorists who have received VIP treatment include underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Wadhwa Singh, head of Babbar Khalsa International, Indian Mujahideen (IM) chief Riyaz Bhatkal, terrorists Mirza Shadab Baig and Hasan Siddipa’s office. Many of these terrorists are wanted in India. Pakistan offers them shelter. India has repeatedly said that Pakistan is waging war in India by sponsoring and training terrorist groups. Pakistan has been exposed again after this list came out.

The list of 88 terrorists was only released last month

Experts believe the FATF is pretending to take action against terrorists to avoid sanctions. Last week, Imran Khan’s government itself released a list of 88 dangerous terrorists living in Pakistan. The list also included the name of Dawood Ibrahim, the most wanted in India. Pakistan reported that Dawood has 14 passports and three houses in Karachi. The list also mentions Hafiz Saeed Ahmed from Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Mohammad Masood Azhar from JeM and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Ibrahim. Pakistan has claimed it is taking action against these terrorist groups, but so far has not been able to provide concrete evidence of the action.

Pakistan is angry to get off the gray list

Pakistan is actually angry with the FATF’s gray list. The FATF has graylisted Pakistan since 2018. Being on the gray list means that Pakistan cannot receive financial assistance from the international community. There are also fears that the FTAF will not blacklist Pakistan. If this happens, it will be difficult for Pakistan already ravaged by financial crisis and debt. Pakistan believes that by exposing the names of the terrorists in this way, they can get out of the gray list. The task force has sent Pakistan a 27-point letter. If Pakistan does not accept the terms of the task force, it can be blacklisted.

13 of the 27 conditions of the FATF have still not been fulfilled

Pakistan itself was supposed to meet all the FATF conditions in June, but Pakistan has not been able to meet them so far. The next FATF meeting is scheduled for October. In late July, Lubna Farooq, director general of Pakistan’s Financial Control Unit, told the National Assembly’s Standing Finance Committee that 13 of the FATF’s 27-point terrorist financing action plan had yet to be completed.

On the one hand, Pakistan is flirting to get out of the gray list, on the other it doesn’t hurt to give VIP treatment to terrorist groups.

Pakistani anger, Indian visa denied to Ambassador Jayant Khobragade