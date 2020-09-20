Opposition attack on Modi’s government in Lok Sabha involving Corona, 564 cases were imposed, lockdown lifted, 54 lakhs. ‘Locked at 564 Covid cases, open at 54 lakh’ – Oppn tears in Modi govt in LS

India

oi-Ankur Kumar

| Published: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 10:26 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The coronavirus is feared in more than 180 countries around the world, including India. More than 3.07 crore people have been affected by this infection so far. The virus has killed more than 9.56 lakh of infected people. Corona cases are also increasing every day in India. According to data released Sunday morning by the Ministry of Health, the number of corona infected in the country has risen to 54,00,619. 92,605 new cases of corona have been reported in the past 24 hours (from Saturday 8 a.m. to Sunday 8 a.m.).

Corona Vaccine: Not just Oxford, these 6 vaccines have also reached stage three of the trial

In the Lok Sabha, the opposition surrounded the government over the corona on Sunday. Opposition parties put forward slogans against the Modi government about Corona. The opposition said “unplanned” lockdowns, an increasing number of cases, a migrant crisis and its devastating effects on the economy. Shashi led the opposition camp with slogans against the Tharoor government. He sharply criticized this, accusing the government of taking unilateral decisions without consulting experts and deliberately betraying the basic principles of democracy.

Tharoor said the countries of the world were on the verge of reaching the peak of virus infection, but they controlled it. They managed to maintain the economy or control the virus. We are the worst-case poster boys – we are the only ones who control neither the economy nor the virus. We have declining GDP. Tharoor said we imposed a lockdown when there were only 564 cases and when we decided the lockdown if there were more than 54 lakh cases, he said the epidemic has finally given the government “an excuse to hide its face.”

When did Prime Minister Modi reach out among the soldiers and surprise everyone?

India gives China a major blow, the army conquers 6 more peaks at LAC in Ladakh

5,809 new cases of corona in last 24 hours in UP, 5047 people infected so far GST Compensation: Only 1 Congress Banned State from States Ready for ‘Debt’ Settlement in Corona Crisis, Since School Opening September 21 Know what Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank CM Yogi welcomed the agricultural bills, said – now farmers will be free from legal restrictions Malaika Arora has reported the coronavirus Reopening: In which states schools and places remain closed since Monday, know rules and full guidelines not are deposited, the granddaughter of education minister Jagarnath is called Mahato, 2 crore girls will be deposited after the corona epidemic ends School will not be able to return: 106 year old woman in Malala Maharashtra beats Corona, people say – ‘Their laughter … 38 doctors from Corona treated in Gujarat, demands Medical Association – found martyrs Status of Corona b continues to wreak havoc, 92,605 Corona cases in 24 hours in the country, 1,133 dead in Varan C: Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple will open to devotees from today, know these conditions

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed