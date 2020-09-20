Passing the Agriculture Act, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Now a new development history will be written. Rajnath Singh said that after passing the Agriculture Act a new development history will be written.

New Delhi. Farmers’ laws have been passed in Rajya Sabha today following fierce peasant resistance and opposition. In passing the bill, Union Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh tweeted, with the passage of two historic agricultural laws in the Rajya Sabha today, India has laid a strong foundation for ‘subsistence farming’. Explain that the opposition strongly opposed the three bills concerning farmers that were submitted to Parliament on Sunday. But despite strong opposition, all three bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha.

After the adoption of the agricultural laws, veteran leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a historic decision. Defense Secretary Rajnath Singh said in a tweet: “ It is a great pleasure that following the passage in the Rajya Sabha, two bills capable of comprehensive reforms in the agricultural sector, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection)) The Bill on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Agreement has received the approval of Parliament.

With the passing of two historical agricultural laws in Rajya Sabha, India has laid the strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’.

This is the result of the endless commitment and determination of the government led by PM Shri @narendramodi.

– Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 20, 2020

He went on to write: ‘In passing these two bills, not only will India’s food security be strong, but it will prove to be a great effective step towards doubling farmers’ incomes. I warmly congratulate the Prime Minister on this unprecedented agricultural reform. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, a strong foundation has been laid today for ‘subsistence farming’. After the expiration of these two mutual legal assistance in parliament, a new history of growth and development in the agricultural sector will be written. BJP National President JP on Agricultural Accounts Nadda has also expressed her happiness. He said: “For seventy years, the government has been doing the work led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the way in which peasants are injustice and exploitation.

