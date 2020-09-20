Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation, the Women’s Commission said, send a complaint and will take action. Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of physical harassment, NCW asks her to file a complaint

Payal Ghosh said, Anurag Kashyap has always felt unconfirmed

Speaking to the media about allegations of sexual harassment against Anurag Kashyap, actress Payal Ghosh said, “He (Anurag Kashyap) made me feel unconfirmed.” Whatever happened shouldn’t have happened. Just because someone has come to you for work doesn’t mean they are ready for anything. It still haunts me.

Payal Ghosh tweeted, Prime Minister Modi asked for justice

Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse via a social media post. Payal wrote: Anurag Kashyap is very much on me. Narendra Modi ji please take action on this whole issue and show the country how great a monster is behind this creative person. I know it can harm me. My safety is in danger Please help.

Anurag Kashyap misrepresented the allegations

Anurag Kashyap has tweeted several answers to Payal Ghosh’s allegations. Anurag Kashyap has written, ‘I don’t behave like this and I never tolerate any costs. Whatever happens, let’s see how much is true in your video itself, the rest is just blessings and love. Apologies for answering your English in Hindi.

In another tweet, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “There will be many attacks.” This is just the beginning. Many phone calls have come, don’t say no and shut up. It is also known where the arrows will be released. Wait.