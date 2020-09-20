Payal Ghosh said, Anurag Kashpay said he had relationships with more than 200 girls, the actress demanded. Payal Ghosh spoke of her horrifying experience with Anurag Kashyap and demanded an apology

India

oi-Pallavi Kumari

| Published: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 4:28 PM [IST]

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has made several claims despite director Anurag Kashyap’s allegation of sexual exploitation. Payal Ghosh gave interviews to various media institutions on Sunday (September 20), in which he has mentioned a lot. Payal Ghosh has demanded that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap apologize to him for his behavior. The actress also said in an interview that Anurag Kashyap once told her that he was in relationships with more than 200 girls. However, Anurag Kashyap has rejected all of these things. He has said that all these accusations have been made unjustly.

Anurag Kashyap made me feel comfortable in my home: Payal Ghosh

In an interview with India Today, Payal Ghosh said that once when he met Anurag Kashyap at his home in connection with work, he said he was in relationships with more than 200 girls. He said this with great pride. Payal Ghosh said Anurag Kashyap had an unconfirmed feeling in the house on the same day.

Payal Ghosh said when I went to her house she made me feel really good at first. Made me food and gave me water. But then I got engaged in a room and there was a movie that made it feel uncomfortable and dirty. I’ve asked him enough to let me get out of there. After which I left and never went back to her house.

Anurag Kashyap Asks For Forgiveness: Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh was asked if the situation would be better if Anurag Kashyap apologized, in response to this question he said, “Yes, if he apologizes to me, of course I will feel good.” But I regret that they misrepresented the accusation instead of apologizing to me.

Palaya Ghosh also said she wants the girls to raise their voices about the sexual abuse that has happened to them. Payal Ghosh has said, whatever happened shouldn’t have happened. Just because someone has come to you for work doesn’t mean they are ready for anything. It still haunts me.

