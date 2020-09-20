People were convinced of Dhoni’s fitness, but Rohit Sharma’s obesity joke mocking IPL 2020: Social media fans appreciate MS Dhoni look, but questions have been raised about Rohit Sharma’s fitness

Fans of Dhoni’s looks and fitness

So on the other hand it was a pleasant experience for cricket fans to see Dhoni after a long time in the field, Mahi’s fans looked very happy and surprised after seeing Dhoni’s look, let us know Dhoni’s style always impresses his fans, Whether he has long hair or Dhoni without hair, his appearance is a topic of discussion among people all the time, also this time something happened to him. After 437 days, Mahi’s fans landed on the pitch and were also happy to see her new look and fitness.

Rohit Sharma’s joke about obesity

On the social media, the tweets from Dhoni’s fans started to go viral and people started praising his appearance, someone was seen wearing a singh in Dhoni, then someone’s heart fell on Dhoni’s beard, where people were convinced of Dhoni’s fitness. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma has been the victim of much criticism for his increased weight.

‘There are some healthy players in the game today’

Senior commentator Harsha Bhogle has also been known to say there are some healthy players in the game today. Many fans have rebranded the Indian Premier League as the Indian Five League on social media. A Twitter user wrote, Indian Punch League, look at the increased weight of all these, it looks like the senior players game is on.

Dhoni is ready to play WWE ‘

Significantly, Dhoni, who announced his retirement on August 15, hadn’t stepped on the floor since July 2019, but when he landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, fans were surprised to see his body. On social media, one user even said that Dhoni appears ready to play WWE, while people have even told Rohit Sharma that Lockdown seems to have had the most impact on him.