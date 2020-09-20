PM Modi on Passing Agricultural Law – Today is a great day in India’s history. Farm accounts passage a “ milestone day, ” PM Modi tweets

India

Published: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 3:35 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The farmers’ bills were voted by vote in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday amid fierce resistance from the farmers and the opposition. The country’s prime minister has expressed satisfaction with the passing of the bill, tweeting that today is a big day in India’s agricultural history. I congratulate my hard-working donors on the approval of important legislative proposals in Parliament. Not only will this bring about a paradigm shift in the agricultural sector, but it will also bolster farmers’ crores.

When did Prime Minister Modi surprise everyone by reaching between the jaws?

So after the bill passed, Union Defense Secretary Rajnath Singh tweeted saying that with the passage of two historic agricultural laws in the Rajya Sabha, India has today laid a strong foundation for “ subsistence farming, ” the Defense Minister said. The subject of the adoption by Parliament of two bills, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act and the Farmers Bill (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Agreement Bill, which are capable of implementing comprehensive reforms in the agricultural sector after passage in the Rajya Sabha. Is found.

National President Jagat Prakash Nadda expressed his happiness

So after the approval of all three bills, the BJP’s national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has expressed his happiness. JP Nadda said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set farmers free from the injustices that farmers have faced for the past 70 years. Opposition parties are anti-farmers, instead of supporting this process, these people tried to hinder the freedom of farmers. The way the opposition in the Rajya Sabha opposed these bills and tried to prevent them from coming through is very irresponsible and is a direct attack on democracy.

BJP chief JP Nadda turned to Congress after the Farmers Bill passed. He said that the farmers are aware of the dual nature of the Congress, they will not come under his influence now.

