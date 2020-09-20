PM Modi will meet again with the Chief Ministers, the situation on Covid-19 will be discussed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet with the Chief Minister this week for Covid-19 review

New Delhi. Corona contamination in the country does not take its name. The number of people infected with the coronavirus is nearly 5.3 million. There are 93,337 new cases of corona in the country. Chief Minister Narendra Modi will again hold talks with Chief Ministers amid the deteriorating situation resulting from the Corona crisis. Amid Corona’s growing transition in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again meet with key ministers to discuss the situation.

