Rahul Gandhi told agriculture law the death decision, said – tears of blood made the gold-growing farmer cry. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Lashes Out Modi Govt Over Farm Accounts

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Published: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 7:41 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has centered Modi’s government against the agricultural law passed in Rajya Sabha amid fierce opposition from the opposition. Rahul described these bills as death decisions for farmers. He said the farmer who grows gold from the earth, the pride of Modi’s government makes him cry tears of blood. Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Prime Minister Modi over this bill for a long time.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “The farmer who grows gold from the earth, the pride of Modi’s government makes him cry tears of blood.” Democracy is ashamed of the way the government has today issued death sentences in the Rajya Sabha against farmers in the form of an agricultural law. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that, with the Modi government’s anti-black ‘black law’, how will farmers get the MSP when APMC / Farmers Market is over? Why not 2-MSP guaranteed? Modi ji enslaves the peasants to the capitalists, which will never make the country succeed.

BJP’s ally Akali Dal’s warning: Don’t think Punjab farmers are weak

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said Bahubali Modi’s government has forcibly passed the Kisan law. Nothing is darker than this. The peasant of the land will never forgive Modi’s government. It is worth noting that, amid loud opposition from the opposition, the Rajya Sabha has today also passed the agricultural laws. Opposition parties strongly criticize the government for this bill.

Ahmed Patel related the ‘black day’ of history

Meanwhile, Congressman Ahmed Patel said this day will be remembered in history as a “ black day, ” the way these bills are passed is like killing democracy. Twelve opposition parties have tabled a vote of no confidence against the Vice Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Contrary to the agricultural law, Ahmad Patel went on to say, ‘Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh has suffered damage to democratic traditions and processes rather than protecting democratic traditions. That is why we have decided to table a motion of no confidence against them.

Modi should keep farmers as slaves to capitalists, the country will never let it succeed – said Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi’s target on prime minister – rising unemployment as Modi’s government has shared a new episode of ‘Gandhi’s heritage’, Said – Nationalism does not give violence with agricultural law 2020 friendly to farmers, Opposition misleads the country by lying: Narendra Singh Tomar said about Rahul Bill, Rahul Gandhi, farmers have lost faith in Modi’s government after migrant workers Modi’s government surrounded by warriors, Rahul Gandhi said the attack by BJP MP Tejashwi Surya said Twitter is nothing more than a troll. Tha ‘Kangana Ranaut said these things for Rahul Gandhi, trending on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, National Unemployment Day, you know why? Rahul’s tweet on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, said how long will the government withdraw from offering employment to PM Modi’s birthday today, veterans including President Rahul-Shah congratulated

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed