Sakshi’s wife Sakshi swore about Dhoni’s new look, writing on Instagram: “Sach, how beautiful.” IPL 2020: How handsome, Wife Sakshi appreciates MS Dhoni New Look, see Post

Sakshi's wife Sakshi swore about Dhoni's new look, writing on Instagram: "Sach, how beautiful."

The woman’s witness turned to Dhoni’s new look

So on the other hand it was a pleasant experience for cricket fans to see Dhoni after a long time in the field, Mahi’s fans looked very happy and surprised after seeing Dhoni’s look, let us know Dhoni’s style always impresses his fans, Whether he has long hair or Dhoni without hair, his appearance is a topic of discussion among people all the time, also this time something happened to him. After 437 days, Mahi’s fans on the pitch were delighted and surprised to see her new look and condition.

Divine Witness witnessed a nice comment

On social media, the tweets from Dhoni’s fans started to go viral and people started praising his appearance, someone was seen as Singham in Dhoni, then someone’s heart fell on Dhoni’s beard, the best comment about Dhoni’s appearance. His wife Sakshi Dhoni arrived, who is currently going viral on social media. Sakshi actually shared a photo of Dhoni’s new look on his Instagram story, saying how handsome it is.

Sakshi Dhoni’s message went viral

While this isn’t the first time Sakshi has made such a nice comment for Dhoni, Sakshi, who is quite active on social media, often shares messages for her husband. When Dhoni announced his retirement from the international match on August 15, even then, Sakshi Dhoni’s post went quite viral.

‘You should be proud of what you have achieved’

In which he wrote that Mahi, you should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on doing your very best for the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and that person, I am sure you would have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. I wish you health, happiness and other wonderful things.

Dhoni is ready to play WWE

Significantly, Dhoni, who announced his retirement on August 15, hadn’t stepped on the floor since July 2019, but when he landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, fans were surprised to see his body. One user even said on social media that Dhoni appears ready to play WWE.