SBI Warns 42 Crore Account Holders! Stay Away From Fake Loans SBI Warning For Fake Loan Offers, SBI Loan Finance Ltd. and Mudra Finance Pvt. Ltd. are not associated with SBI

SBI warnings

SBI warns its customers against fake loans. The bank tweeted that if you want a loan, you should contact the bank directly. Do not get caught by intermediaries. The bank tweeted that there have been instances of cheating by luring people through fake loans in the name of SBI. The bank clarified that SBI Loan Finance Ltd and SBI Loan Finance Ltd-Mudra Finance Pvt. Ltd. had nothing to do with them.

Burglary into people’s capital through fake companies

SBI said people’s capital is being cheated by bogus companies. The bank tweeted that SBI Loan Finance Limited and Mudra Finance Limited have nothing to do with State Bank of India. The bank said these two companies don’t exist. Some people cheat people by taking the names of SBI Loan Finance Limited and Mudra Finance Limited but they are not authorized to do so.

Be careful when you receive calls from these two companies

The bank has pointed out to its account holders that, despite forgetting, they don’t fall into the trap of these two companies, nor pay any processing or registration fees. He said customers can contact the bank directly for any type of loan. In such a situation, you can protect yourself from any neighborhood. Let me tell you that SBI continues to warn its account holders by tweeting from time to time.