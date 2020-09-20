School Reopening: Which states have schools opening Monday and where they will be closed, know the rules and full guidelines. Schools reopen in these states starting Monday Sept. 21: checklist, rules, guidelines all updated

India

oi-Pallavi Kumari

| Updated: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 3:35 PM [IST]

New Delhi: Unlock-4 (Unlock-4) is applicable in the country during the Corona era. On this basis, some states have decided to open schools after five months from Monday, ie September 21. (Update school reopening) Schools will be open to students from 9 to 12 in many states from Monday onwards. The central government has said that students from grades 9 to 12 can go to school after written consent from their parents. The government has authorized 50 percent of staff and girls to attend the school. But the final decision is made by the central government on the state government. That is to say, the state government will decide whether to open its public schools or not.

School reopen last update: Schools will not open in these states from September 21

The government of Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have announced that it will no longer open schools as of Monday (Sept. 21). At the same time, schools in Maharashtra will be closed until September 30. The Gujarat government has decided to keep the school closed until Diwali. The schools in Jharkhand are also closed until September 30th.

The Delhi government has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges until October 5th. The government has said the studies will continue through online classes in the meantime.

Reopen School: These states will open September 21

Schools will be opened in Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Pradesh) from September 21. The government statement says that 50 percent teaching and 50 percent non-teaching staff will come to school here. Students must provide written consent from their parents and guardians to their respective schools. But children with containment zones do not come to school.

Schools are also opening in Assam (Assam) for students aged 9 to 12 outside constituency zones. After 15 days, the school will be assessed for opening, after which a further decision will be made.

Not yet clear in Bihar. But Patna DM DM Ravi has issued a warrant stating that schools will be opened to students ages 9 to 12 outside constituency zones.

The School Education Directorate in Haryana (Haryana) has written a letter to all district education officials that the schools will be partially reopened from Monday (September 21) to students in grades 9 to 12. For which purpose the guideline has also been released.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to open schools on a voluntary basis from September 21. However, the attendance of students is on a voluntary basis. Officials have said schools will reopen with 50% staff and student attendance and student attendance will be in accordance with parental written consent.

The Karnataka government has banned the opening of schools and pre-university colleges from grades 9 to 12. Although students can go to school, the class does not go.

The Punjab government has authorized the opening of higher education institutions from September 21. Those who take a course as Ph.D. However, schools, colleges, and coaching centers in the United States remain closed.

Schools are partially opened in Madhya Pradesh (MP). Classes are not taught.

Schools are opening in Rajasthan, but many private schools remain closed.

Apart from this, schools are also opening in Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya from Monday. Schools are partially opened in Chandigarh. There are only 15 students in a class.

School Reopening Guidelines: Know the rules and guidelines

– Only schools that are not in the containment zone will open.

– Girls and teachers, employees of the combat zone, have no access to the school.

– Girls and teachers and employees who go to school are not allowed to enter the containment zone.

– A distance of 1.8 meters must be maintained in the school.

– Or wearing a mask is mandatory.

– Wash your hands a short distance or apply a disinfectant.

– It is mandatory to cover the face when sneezing or coughing.

– Don’t spit anywhere on the school campus.

Must use Health Setu app.

– There is a thermal screening at the entrance.

– Only schools with 50% teachers and staff will open.

