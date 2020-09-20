Smriti Irani condemned the opposition’s attitude in Rajya Sabha and asked: is it right to break the chair and microphone? | Smriti Irani condemned the stance of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Is it okay to break chair and microphone?

India

oi-Akarsh Shukla

Updated: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 8:43 PM [IST]

New Delhi. In the Rajya Sabha, the opposition today caused a stir in the discussion about agricultural accounts. The magnitude was reached when TMC Member of Parliament Derek O’Brien reached out to the Deputy Chairman during the proceedings and entered the well, showing Deputy Chairman Harivansh the rules of the house and attempting to snatch the paper related to the agricultural law. Union minister Smriti Irani has strongly condemned the incident. He said the attack on the vice chairman’s chair is a sad incident.

Significantly, two agricultural laws in the Rajya Sabha were passed by vote on Sunday. The agricultural accounts have already been adopted in the Lok Sabha. On Sunday there was uproar in the House of Representatives by the opposition. After the bill was passed, some MPs held a sit-in in the House of Representatives. Union Minister Smriti Irani condemns these incidents and has vigorously attacked the opposition. He said the kind of attack on the vice chairman’s chair is a sad incident. Is it suitable for the politics of this country? Is it right to break the chair and break the microphone on which sits not only the vice president but also the vice president of the nation?

The kind of attack on the vice-chairman chairman is a distressing incident. Does it suit the politics of this nation? Is it okay to break the microphone in a chair that not only seats the vice president but also the vice president of the nation ?: Union Minister Smriti Irani pic.twitter.com/DyreJbbSUt

– ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Opposition has filed no-confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Ahmed Patel said the ‘blackest day’ in history

Rajnath Singh said – what happened is shameful

During a press conference, Rajnath Singh said, “There were discussions today on two agricultural laws in the Rajya Sabha. What happened in the Rajya Sabha then was sad, unhappy and even more than that, I would say it was extremely embarrassing. ” Both accounts are historical for farmers and agriculture. This increases farmers’ income. But misunderstandings are emerging among farmers that the MSP will be abolished, while the MSP will under no circumstances be abolished.

