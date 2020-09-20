Subramanian Swamy said, Maharashtra MPs said, “Fear in Bollywood over AIIMS report in Sushant case.” Subramanian Swamy at Sushant Singh Rajput Aiims Autopsy Says Fear Held Bollywood

India

oi-Pallavi Kumari

| Updated: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 5:36 PM [IST]

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy retweeted a tweet about the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (sushant singh rajput). The discussion about this has begun. MP Subramanian Swamy has said on Sunday (September 20) that some MPs in Maharashtra told Parliament that the AIIMS autopsy report (AIIMS autopsy) is feared by some of Bollywood’s grandfathers. Subramanian Swamy is always tweeting about Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Sushant’s investigative report will expose the Bollywood terror cartel: Subramanian Swamy

Subramanian Swamy tweeted in Parliament on Sunday (Sept 20), today (Sept 20), some Maharashtra MPs told me that Bollywood’s grandfathers fear the AIIMS autopsy report. AIIMS review, CBI, ED, NCB investigation will expose Bollywood terrorist cartel. Some media organizations have taken large funds to change the course of the investigation.

Today in Parliament, some Maharashtra MPs told me that the Bollywood Dadas have gotten scared because the AIIMS autopsy review, CBI, ED and NCB investigations could bring down the Bollywood terror cartel. Huge money can squeeze some media fraud to expose the results

– Subramanian Swamy (@ Swamy39) September 20, 2020

Subramanian Swamy also claimed to have poisoned Sushant by tweeting. He claimed that the autopsy was deliberately rolled out by force so that the poison dissolved in Sushant Singh’s stomach. Subramanian Swamy had also claimed that whatever people responsible are for this, action should be taken.

AIIMS and CBI meeting postponed

In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, everyone is waiting for the AIIMS report. Much of the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case relies on AIIMS ‘autopsy report. However, this wait is being extended as the meeting of the AIIMS doctors with the CBI will now take place on Tuesday (Sept. 22).

Subramanian Swamy, along with Sushant Singh’s family and his fans, are among those who have demanded a CBI investigation for the case. The CBI is now investigating the Supreme Court order in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

