Sukhbir Badal Appeals to President – Don’t Sign Agricultural Law. SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal urges president not to approve agricultural bills

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Published: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 5:09 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Although the farmers’ bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the opposition parties are increasingly angry about these bills. The Akali Dal, a partner in Modi’s government, is also opposed to this agricultural law. After the agricultural bills passed, Akali Dal urged President Ramnath Kovid not to sign the bill. Have asked to return it to the House.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded from the president that he do not approve the agricultural laws and return them to parliament for reconsideration. He said this bill is targeting farmers, workers, jobbers, market workers and Dalits, for which you support them. He said democracy means consensus, not oppression by the majority. A sad day for democracy, when the Annadata are forced to starve or sleep on the street.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said the passing of the bill is a sad day for millions of people and for democracy. Intervene on behalf of the government. Otherwise they will never forgive us. Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal recently wrote on Twitter, “This ordinance has come as a shock to nearly 20 lakh farmers, as well as to predominantly urban Hindu commissioners estimated at 30,000 in number.”

He said it will prove to be a major shock to them and about three lakh mandi workers and about 3 million landless farm workers. Let us tell you that amid the turmoil on Sunday, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Trade Bill on Agriculture Service, 2020 were passed.

