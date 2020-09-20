The garbage picker had his idol built in 1 lakh, bought 10 lakh land and got it done. Garbage picker established his statue in Tamil Nadu Bracht 11 lakh rupees

In fact, Nallathambi from Athanurpatti village in Salem district of Tamil Nadu spent Rs 10 lakh collecting garbage to have his idol installed. Nallathambi, who worked as a garbage picker all his life, finally fulfilled his dream and installed a five-foot-tall statue. Nallathambi previously worked as a bricklayer, but left almost 20 years ago after a domestic fight.

Capital spent for life

After this he started picking up the trash and started adding one rupee each. Nallathambi spent his whole life collecting rubbish collecting Rs 11 lakh and spending it on buying land. On Sunday he installed his statue on his land. Nallathambi needed land to install his statue, which he was looking for a long time ago.

Dreamed of a childhood idol of your own

Nallathambi said, “When I was younger I wanted my own statue. With his help I wanted to make a name for myself. I have now fulfilled my dream. He left his family twenty years ago. Nallathambi says he first worked as a bricklayer, but left home after a dispute with the family. After this, he moved to Athanurpatti village in Salem district.

One lakh rupee given to the sculptor

Nallathambi’s wife and son did not accompany him and he still lives in his native village. Nallathambi collected about 11 lakh rupees as a mason and garbage at the age of 60. Of these he bought two lots on the Vazhapadi-Belur village road for Rs 10 lakh. Nallathambi, who wastes waste every day and earns 250-300 rupees, gave a lakh rupee to the sculptor who created his statue. Then he installed his idol on the purchased land.