There are chances of torrential rain in many states of the country, Red Alert in Kerala. Red Alert in Kerala, expect heavy rain in many states, IMD says

Meteorological Department issues ‘Red Alert’ in Kerala

Following this, the department issued a ‘Red Alert’ and now authorities are preparing to send the precautionary people to a safe area, according to the Indian Meteorological Service on Sept. 20, a low-pressure area in the northeastern Bay of Bengal and nearby areas. It is likely that Kerala will form and in fact it is expected to receive rain between September 19-21 and heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places.

Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh receive rain

According to IMD senior scientist RK Gennami, there is a chance of good rain in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on September 23 and September 24, while heavy rain is expected in Mumbai on September 22, while the yellow alert is on in Rajasthan.

Rain will fall today and tomorrow

The department has said that a low-pressure area has emerged in the Bay of Bengal, causing the monsoon to pass through Dronika Sagar. A trough is formed from the north of Maharashtra to the coast of Kerala. Because of the efficacy of these three systems, many states of the country are witnessing rain today and tomorrow.

Skymet also warned

So Skymet has said there will be torrential rains in many places in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland in northeast India for the next 24 hours, including Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal. While Telangana, Maharashtra, southeastern Gujarat, eastern and southern Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and the interior of Tamil Nadu are also expected to receive heavy to moderate rains with light to moderate rain in many places, while Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Rain can reach one or two places in Uttar Pradesh, while the weather remains dry in North India including Delhi.

It’s raining in West Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Service has also forecast heavy rainfall in Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal. According to the department, light to moderate rain will still be seen in these places even today, with most places in Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland. But today there is a possibility of torrential rain.