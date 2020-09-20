Thousands of people came out to protest against the monarchy in Thailand demanding reforms. in Thailand, protesters are contesting the monarchy’s calls for reform to rein in its powers

The protesters said victory

The protesters, who were ahead of the police, called it their victory. One protester said our biggest win in two-day performance is that even ordinary people like us can send letters to the monarchy.

The on-site chief of the police station said a letter had been received regarding the protesters’ demand. It will be sent to police headquarters for further action.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the capital Bangkok on Saturday as part of the biggest protest in years. The protesters are demanding that the monarchy be reformed. At the same time, protesters are demanding a new constitution and elections, along with the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-okha.

On Sunday, protesters placed a strip engraved on it at the Royal Field. ‘This land belongs to the people here. It is not owned by the monarchy because they have deceived us.

Demonstration against the monarchy is illegal in the country

Explain that it is illegal by law to make demonstrations and statements against the monarchy in Thailand. It can carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. However, it is said that the king did not order anyone to take action under this law. The government spokesman said the police would not use force against the protesters. At the same time, it is up to the police to decide whether any form of law has been broken in the speeches during the demonstration. Bangkok’s deputy police chief said officials would see if the plaque was illegal or not. If it is illegal, it will be removed.

Shinawatra’s supporters among protesters

Older people protest more often. Among them are a large number of supporters of former Prime Minister Thaksina Shinawatra. Shinawatra was removed in 2014, after which Prathuth became Prime Minister. A protester said the new generation is achieving what our parents and grandparents have not. We still respect the monarchy, but it should be under the constitution.

Rightists say the demonstration is wrong

At the same time, the right-wing leader said the protesters’ action is unfair. Raja is above any form of politics. Nothing has been gained here. This action is symbolically directed against the king, but people should understand that the king is not a rival.

Thai officials said criticism of the king is unacceptable in a country where the king is constitutionally revered and honored.

MPs caught red-handed watching pornography in Parliament will be surprised to hear such an argument made in defense