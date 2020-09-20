Unrest in the Rajya Sabha about the agricultural law, an attempt to snatch the newspaper about the vice-chairman. Farmer Bill: MP is trying to get the vice chairman’s note.

New Delhi. There is a lot of fuss in the Rajya Sabha about the farmer’s bill. Opposition to the Farmers Bill is fiercely opposed and a constant attacker of the government. But during the House proceedings there was an attempt to snatch the paper related to the agricultural law in the Rajya Sabha. During the action, TMC MP Derek O’Brien reached out to the Deputy Chairman and entered the source, showing Deputy Chairman Harivansh the rules of the house and attempting to snatch the paper related to the agricultural law.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress has backed the government on this bill. Vijayasai Reddy, a member of the YSR Congress MP, fiercely attacked the Congress and opposed the bill as absurd. While swinging Congressional election manifesto in the House, Reddy said the Indian National Congress is only committing hypocrisy in the name of the farmers. What he said in his manifesto is included in this manifesto. But now these people hate it. During his speech, Reddy used some words that angered the convention camp. However, these words have been dropped from the House proceedings.

Congressman Anand Sharma demanded an apology from the YSR congressman for his words and there was much uproar in the House. After fierce protests, the insulting speech in Reddy’s speech was removed from the House proceedings. In an attack on the government, Congress MP Ahmed Patel said we had made some plans for farmers in 2019 after being devastated by demonetization. He took 2 points from our manifesto for convenience. I would like him to read the rest of the points too. On the other hand, Anand Sharma attacked the government, saying that Congress is the party that fought for freedom and sacrificed itself for the country. They should reread history.

