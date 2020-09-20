VIDEO: Marshals with Sanjay Singh on the shoulders of the Corona Protocol took off in the Rajya Sabha. MPs Rajeev Satav and Sanjay Singh thrown from Rajya Sabha amid Bedlam over farm bills

India

oi-Rahul Kumar

Sunday, September 20, 2020

New Delhi. The opposition today caused unrest in the Rajya Sabha about the agricultural law. The opposition went to the well and shouted slogans. During this time, the corona protocol was also dismantled. Some members broke the microphone in front of the speaker’s seat. The situation worsened to the extent that the marshals had to be called and MPs were asked to follow the Corona protocol. A high-level meeting took place today at the residence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Joshi attended the meeting.

During the uproar, House Marshal AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Rajiv Satav were taken out and shut down. However, other leaders were against it, and the marshals left Sanjay Singh. The video of this incident has been shared by the Aam Aadmi Party on its social media account. During this time, Marshall constantly asked MPs to put on masks.

While sharing the video of the incident in the house, AAP MP Sanjay Singh tweeted that Modi’s government has signed the Kisan brothers’ ‘death decrees’, today the Aam Aadmi party has vehemently protested, but Modi’s government has strangled democracy. Passed this ‘black law’ in the House of Voices, the fight will continue. On the other hand, Congress leader Srinivas said that, today in the Rajya Sabha, democracy was strangled in broad daylight, anti-peasant Narendra Modi forcibly approved the black law of destruction of Annadata, despite opposition from opposition MPs including Rajiv Satab ji in Rajya Sabha. The black law passed, now we will not sit still.

Likewise, during the discussion of this bill, TMC MP Derek O’Brien also came to the veil to protest against the bill and started showing the deputy book to the vice chairman and after seeing it tore the rulebook. The marshal, standing next to the vice-chairman, removed him from the vice-chairman. There was also an attempt to pull the microphone away from the seat, but the marshals did not let this happen. During this period, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha continued to urge the members to go to their seats.

