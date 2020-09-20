Warning to the Akali Dal, an ally of the BJP, don’t think Punjab’s farmers are weak. Farmer Bill: Shiromani Akali Dal says farmers in Punjab are not a week.

India

oi-Ankur Singh

| Published: Sunday September 20, 2020, 1:50 PM [IST]

New Delhi. There is massive uproar and opposition in parliament regarding the Kisan bills. BJP’s ally Shiromani Akali Dal has protested in many states, including both Punjab and Haryana, against the three bills pertaining to farmers. The Akali Dal has demanded that before any decision on this bill is made, it should be sent to the select committee. Naresh Gujarat, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, said not to think that peasants in Punjab are weak. Let me tell you that the Akali Dal initially supported this bill, but given the fierce opposition from the farmers, the Akali withdrew its support for this bill and Party MP Harsimrat Kaur resigned as Union minister.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha last week. But against this bill, Harsimrat Kaur, Akali Dal’s MP and minister in Modi’s government, had resigned as minister in protest against the bill. Let’s say Harsimrat Kaur was part of the cabinet that approved this bill, but the party changed its position due to strong opposition to the bill in Punjab. Although initially said by the Akali Dal that it would continue to support the government from the outside, BJP’s oldest ally, under heavy pressure from farmers and Congress, has asked to reconsider its alliance with BJP.

Explain that the Indian National Congress is firmly against this bill. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues to attack Modi’s government against this bill. Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of being anti-peasant by tweeting and calling the Kisan Bill a black law. Rahul tweeted and wrote, “ Farmers with anti-farming ‘black law’ from Modi’s government: 1. How do I get MSP when APMC / Farmers Market is over? 2. Why MSP not guaranteed? Modi ji makes peasants “slaves” to the capitalists, which will never make the country succeed. Rahul has used the hashtag #KisanVirodhiNarendraModi in his tweet.

