When the peasant law was passed, P. Chidambaram asked the government of Modi, what happened to the old promises? | After passing the farmer’s bill, P Chidmbaram asks about previous promises I made by Modi’s government.

| Updated: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 8:12 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Three bills pertaining to farmers have been passed in Rajya Sabha today amidst fierce opposition. But even after these bills are passed, opposition to them remains. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram recalled the old promises directed against Modi’s government after the passing of this bill. Chidambaram said, has Modi’s government kept its promise to double farmers’ income? Has the Modi government kept its promise to create 2 crore jobs every year? Do the minister and the government think the farmers are so stupid as to believe the government’s blank promises? Has Modi’s government kept its promise to add Rs 15 lakh to all Indians’ bank accounts?

Chidambaram said the Agriculture Minister says the government will guarantee farmers get MSP. Private trade still takes place, but the price paid to farmers is much lower than the MSP. If the Secretary of Agriculture can magically take care of the MSP, why hasn’t he done so yet? Let me tell you the way there was an uproar in the Parliament today and the leader of the opposition got into the source of the vice president, broke the newspaper and broke the vice president’s Mike, then the government and the opposition face each other.

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala said Bahubali Modi’s government has forcibly passed the Kisan law. Nothing is darker than this. The peasant of the land will never forgive Modi’s government. It is worth noting that, amid loud opposition from the opposition, the Rajya Sabha has today also passed the agricultural laws. Opposition parties strongly criticize the government for this bill.

Meanwhile, Congressman Ahmed Patel said this day will be remembered in history as a “ black day, ” the way these bills are passed is like killing democracy. Twelve opposition parties have tabled a vote of no confidence against the Vice Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Contrary to the agricultural law, Ahmad Patel went on to say, ‘Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh has suffered damage to democratic traditions and processes rather than protecting democratic traditions. That is why we have decided to table a motion of no confidence against them.

