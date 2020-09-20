YSR Congress Backs Kisan Bill, Uses Blasphemy For Congress In Speech | Farmer Bill: Statement by YSR Congressman MP stirs up row in RS Congress leaders.

New Delhi. There is an ongoing turmoil between power and opposition in Parliament over the bill regarding farmers. On the one hand, while the government enunciates this bill in the interests of the farmers, the opposition calls this bill a black law and has spoken it against the farmers. The bill is still being discussed in Rajya Sabha. After the introduction of these bills in Rajya Sabha, the opposition fiercely opposed this. Parties such as Congress, TMC were openly against this bill. But in the meantime, the YSR congress is supporting the government with this bill.

Vijayasai Reddy, Member of Parliament of the YSR Congress, vehemently attacked the Congress and found it absurd. While swinging Congressional election manifesto in the House, Reddy said the Indian National Congress is only committing hypocrisy in the name of the peasants. What he said in his manifesto is included in this manifesto. But now these people hate it. During his speech, Reddy used some such words and the congressman’s manifesto infuriated the congressional camp. However, the reprehensible words of the MP were removed from the proceedings of the House of Representatives.

Congressman Anand Sharma demanded an apology from the YSR congressman for his words, and there was much uproar in the House. After fierce protests, the insulting speech in Reddy’s speech was removed from the House proceedings. In an attack on the government, Congress MP Ahmed Patel said that we made some plans for farmers in 2019 after we were devastated by demonetization. He took 2 points from our manifesto for convenience. I would also like to read the rest of the points. At the same time, Anand Sharma attacked the government, saying that Congress is the party that fought for freedom and sacrificed itself for the country. They should reread history.

