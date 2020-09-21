AAP protested to Vijay Chowk against the suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs, many of them detained activists. 8 MP suspension: Police take several Monkey supporters into custody for protesting in Delhi

Published: Monday, September 21, 2020

New Delhi: Parliament monsoon session continues during Corona epidemic. During this Sunday, Modi’s government introduced two bills regarding agriculture in Rajya Sabha. Also got it passed by voice. After this, the opposition MPs caused an uproar in the Chamber and reached the chairman of the chairman. Whereupon the chairman suspended 8 Rajya Sabha MPs. Protests are now being held outside parliament to suspend MPs.

According to the information, a large number of Aam Aadmi party workers reached Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Monday. He then started to protest the suspension of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. He demanded President Venkaiah Naidu to cancel the suspension of the MPs. After this, the police who reached the site took them out of there. Some activists have also been detained.

These 8 MPs have been suspended

Eight MPs who caused unrest in the Rajya Sabha have been suspended today by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. Including Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen from Trinamool Congress, Raju Satav from Congress, Syed Nasir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Sanjay Singh from Aam Aadmi Party, KK Ragesh from CPI-M and Elmaram Karim. They cannot participate in the activities of the House of Representatives for a week.

Farmers also continue to demonstrate

Two bills relating to agriculture have been passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Now, following the signing of President Ram Nath Kovind, these bills will go into effect nationwide. Meanwhile, farmers in Punjab and Haryana continue to perform. Given the protest, there is a police call in the capital Delhi, so that the protesting farmers do not reach parliament.

