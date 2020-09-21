About Sanjay Singh’s behavior in the Rajya Sabha, Kejriwal and Sisodia troll, users asked – will not give notice of right and wrong now! | Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia troll on AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s behavior in Rajya Sabha

Know why Kejriwal and Sisodia are trolled

In the Rajya Sabha you mention the behavior of MP Sanjay Singh, in contrast to CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Both leaders have said nothing about Sanjay Singh’s attitude towards the Vice Chairman Chairman. This is why Twitter users troll them.

Twitter users are sharing some of their old tweets, in which Manish Sisodia previously responded to the uproar in the house. Manish Sisodia’s tweet most shared on Twitter is from May 2015, when a BJP MLA was thrown out of the house. In this tweet, Sisodia has written, BJP MLA told the speaker that if you talk nonsense, he has been thrown out of the house. The BJP leader had insulted the chair.

This is why Twitter users are responding that the BJP leaders’ mistake is an insult and call their leader’s behavior a protest. A user has written that Kejriwal and Sisodia will not give their knowledge now.

Sanjay Singh was eliminated by the marshal of the house

During the uproar of opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh stepped in front of the vice-chairman’s seat clapping and shouting slogans in protest at the bill. When deputy chairman spoke about the bill, AAP MP Sanjay Singh raised his vote.

In the meantime, the vice-chairman called the marshal. During the uproar, the House Marshal began to pick up and take out AAP MP Sanjay Singh. However, other leaders were vehemently against it. The video of AAP MP Sanjay Singh being shut down by Marshall has gone viral on social media. With the hashtag #SanjaySingh, people are also sharing these videos and many different types of mimes too.

AAP said, MP Sanjay Singh will be the voice of the farmers

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared a video of the uproar in the Rajya Sabha, saying, “BJP MP Sanjay Singh has become the voice of the farmers with full force against the BJP’s anti-peasant law.”

At the same time, Sanjay Singh says the BJP government has passed a black law against farmers. We were fired for opposing the law. That is why we are sitting on a dharna and will stay put until the BJP government explains why this black law was passed by strangling democracy without voting.

Sanjay Singh demanded the intervention of the president

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said after a week’s suspension, passed a black law against farmers strangling democracy. This bill was passed without voting, which is unconstitutional. The president should intervene and under Article 111 of the constitution, this bill should be sent to the Rajya Sabha for reconsideration.

Sanjay Singh said Adani-Ambani’s brokerage government is central. Wake up crores of the country’s farmers, the government of Modi has pledged your life to Adani-Ambani. Wake up and resist this black law, we are in turmoil in Parliament, you must act outside.

He said a black law against millions of the country’s farmers has been forcibly passed in parliament, but the country’s so-called national media is in full Ghazni mode.

