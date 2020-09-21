Actress Meena Kumari’s family agitated over Kangana Ranaut, said – ‘stupid girl’ apologizes | Meena Kumari Family Slaps Kangana Ranaut Statement Over Actress Demanding Apology

That stupid girl said it to Kangana

Now, speaking to a news website, Tajdar has said about Kangana that Kangana Ranaut is a stupid girl. He said he had a good relationship between his family and Meena Kumari. A girl like Kangana cannot tarnish her family’s reputation. Tajdar said that Meena Kumari and her father Kamal Amrohi were Shia Muslims and that there is no halalah in the Shia community. He said he is sad to hear something like this about his family and mother over and over again.

Tajdar – Know the truth before you speak

She also said Kangana’s stupidity has caused discomfort and the ‘Manikarnika’ actress should know the truth before making such a statement. He has demanded that Kangana immediately apologize to her family. So that such misconceptions can be dispelled among the people. Tajdar said about Kangana’s studies that he wanted to file a case against him. But when she learned that Kangana left home at the age of 15 and has been an actress ever since, she didn’t even finish her education.

No cases are filed

Tajdar said Kangana is illiterate, so he will not file a case against her. Let us tell you that people are discussing Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari’s love story to date. Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi got married, too, against the wishes of the family. Actually, Kamal Amrohi was the father of three children at the time, so Meena Kumari’s family was against this marriage. After which both were married against the wishes of the family members.