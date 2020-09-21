Actress Radhika came to support Anurag Kashyap, quote – I feel safe in your presence. Actress Radhika defends Anurag Kashyap, said actress – I feel safe in your presence

India

oi-bhavna pandey

| Published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 7:42 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The tornado that has hit Bollywood since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput doesn’t take the ghost’s name. After the death of Sushant, the debate over nepotism and drugs in Bollywood is not over as ‘#Metoo’ has gained momentum. Famed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been heavily accused of sexual exploitation by Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh. Payal accuses Anurag of trying to get intimate with her, including her attempt to forcibly molest her. After which Anurag Kashyap fiercely turns Khilafat and trolls Anurag on social media, even this issue was heard to Parliament on Monday. At the same time, in the midst of this protest, another actress has come after Tapsee Pannu in support of Anurag.

I feel safe in your presence

Actress Radhika Apte has also written a post in support of Anurag Kashyap and shared a photo of him on Instagram on social media. Radhika Apte wrote: ‘You are one of my best friends, you always inspire and support me. You always gave me the same respect. I always like the mutual love and respect between us. Since I’ve known you, I’ve felt safe in your presence. You have been and always will be my good friend. Lots of love. ‘

Payal has made serious allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Let us tell you that Payal tried to forcibly molest Anurag and even said he got naked in front of him by playing an adult movie and tried to get intimate with him. Actress Payal accused Anurag of having ties to more than 200 actresses. In which he also mentioned Richa Chadha. In this case, Richa Chadha has expressed fear about her name appearing and said she should take legal action against Payal.

Anurag Kashyap said – this is just a conspiracy to silence him

After this allegation from Payal, Bollywood has been divided into two groups. Kangana Ranaut and other celebrities demand the arrest of Anurag Kashyap and subsequently the case has also reached Parliament and BJP MP Rupa Ganguly has demonstrated in the parliamentary complex. At the same time, besides many Taapsee Pannu, many film personalities have supported Anurag Kashyap, and then this case also reached Parliament and BJP MP Rupa Ganguly also demonstrated in Parliament Complex. Although Anurag Kashyap, who has expressed his views against Babaki and responded to the government, has dismissed all allegations against him, he has said this is just a conspiracy to silence him.

‘First wife Aarti Bajaj supports Anurag’

Anurag’s first wife, Aarti Bajaj, while supporting Anurag, misjudged Payal Ghosh by writing in a social media post, ‘I’m the first woman, Anurag Kashyap, you are a rockstar, keep empowering women as always And keep the safest place for them, I see all this for our daughter, there is no honesty here and the world is filled with losers and mindless people getting thirsty for the blood of such a one Who makes a vote. ‘

Second wife Kalki Koechlin spoke in support of Anurag Kashyap

Kalki Koechlin, Anurag Kashyap’s second wife and actress, shared a post in support of ex-husband Anurag, who wrote: ‘Dear Anurag, don’t let this social media circus dominate you, stay the way you are, you are always You’ve fought for the freedom of women in the scripts of your film, you have also protected their honor in personal and professional life, which I witness for myself, because you have always given me an equal place in personal and professional life, you are divorced . Even after I have protected and sustained my honor, it is not easy for everyone to do it. Kalki further wrote, “Every time I felt insecure in the workplace, even when we weren’t together, you supported me, this time it’s very strange, everyone makes false accusations against each other, these families” Is to destroy friends the country, there is a time when people make false accusations without repercussions. But, unlike this virtual bloody battle, there is a world where pride matters, you have to be strong this time. ” And keep doing what you do, love from your ex-wife. ‘

