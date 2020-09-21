After arguing with the officer, the student made a video at the police station, the police registered a case of espionage. Espionage case filed against student for video recording in Mumbai

Dispute started by not wearing a mask

According to the Indian Express report, a second-year student from LSB went on a bicycle in Wadala, Mumbai, on Sept. Meanwhile, the police stopped him. His friend was also behind him. Mukesh, who was riding the bicycle, did not wear a mask and did not have a driver’s license. Whereupon the police team took him to the police station. After this, Mukesh started recording there. The police officers were furious and filed a case against the student on charges of espionage.

Blasphemy charges

The complainant in this case is Agent Shantaram Khade. He said in his report that he stood with his colleagues by placing a control barricade on the Wadala Bridge. A student named Mukesh arrived there on September 17 at 4 p.m. Manoj Shukla was behind him. He was taken to the police station for breaking the lockdown rule. Constable Khade claims the student misbehaved while checking. He did not have a driver’s license and did not wear a mask to escape Corona. That is why they have filed a complaint.

Action under the Official Secret Act

At the same time, senior inspector of Wadala Police Station, Shahji Shinde, said that after arriving at the police station, Mukesh made recordings from his phone to the police station and the police officers present there. During this time his comrades seized him. After this, his phone was seized and an FIR was registered against him, in which part of the Official Secret Act was imposed. Let me tell you that the sections of the Official Secret Act are used in the case of espionage.