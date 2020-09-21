Agricultural Law 2020: Anupam Kher says farmer will now become self-reliant, shared video from ‘Jeene Do’ Actor Anupam Kher extends support for adopting agricultural bills in parliament, see video

Farmers are campaigning against the agricultural law

Not only this, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhakiyu) demonstrated at all district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh today, Rakesh Tikait, Muzaffarnagar Bhakiyu’s national spokesman said the government is stunned by the majority, Rakesh Tikait warned that if the government adheres to dogmas, then the peasant will not flinch; on the 25th, the whole country farmer will be out to protest these bills, until such time as there is no agreement, the whole country farmer will stay on the road.

Now farmers will become self-reliant: Anupam Kher

But amid all this protests and outrage, famous Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is in favor of Modi’s government, he has backed the bill by tweeting, he uploaded a video clearly justifying the farmer’s law Said this bill the condition of farmers will improve and make them self-reliant.

#LOOK | The condition of farmers has been a cause for concern for the past 70 years. Now the situation has changed with the expiration of (agricultural) accounts. Farmers have become owners. Farmers should become ‘Aatmnirbhar’: actor Anupam Kher pic.twitter.com/1zg8pzyTPk

Anupam Kher made the video of the movie ‘Jeene Do’

In his video, Anupam Kher has named his 1990 film ‘Jeene Do’, which was directed by Rajesh Sethi. Anupam related how farmers were exploited in this movie, I was shown The farmer was in the role, selling his whole grain to the zamindar (Amrish Puri) in Mandi for Rs 150 while the same farmer gets the same grain for Rs 250 if he goes to the ration shop goes.

‘Let’s change the days of farmers, Jai Ho Narendra Modi’

Anupam said this meant peasants were exploited for years, sometimes Zindagi translates to movies, sometimes movies show the reality of life, but now the bill is over that the farmers What should have happened many years ago, let’s see the days of farmers change, Jai Ho Narendra Modi.

This scene is from my movie Jeene Do which was directed by #RajeshSethi. This film made in the 1990s showed how the peasants were exploited. Now the bill will give farmers the benefit of many years. Should have been earlier. Let go! Now the days of farmers have changed. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/6gnvXaLduX

MSP’s system continues: PM Modi

Let us know that in many states, including Punjab and Haryana, farmers in the streets are protesting against this central government law, although Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said yesterday after the law was passed that passing these bills will help our farmers. future technologies will be easier. This not only increases the yield, but also leads to better results. This is a welcome move. He wrote that I have said this before and said again, MSP’s system will continue, public procurement will continue.