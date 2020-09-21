Agusta Westland Scam: CBI has charged 11 people including Rajiv Saxena and Saponaro. Agusta Westland Scam: CBI submits additional expense form, 11 individuals, including Rajiv Saxena and Sandeep Tyagi

India

oi-Ankur Kumar

| Published: Monday 21 September 2020, 15:54 [IST]

New Delhi. The CBI has named 11 individuals, including Rajiv Saxena, Sandeep Tyagi and AgustaWestland International Director G Saponaro, in an additional expense sheet in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter scam case. Earlier, in its Supplemental Charge Sheet filed in a special court, the CBI took 15 names (of individuals and companies).

The CBI mainly made money transactions in favor of AgustaWestland in the Rs. 3,600 crores for 12 helicopters purchased for the purpose of being used to relocate VIPs such as Prime Minister, President, Vice President and Secretary of Defense. Is investigating The company was initially not involved in the race due to its 6,000-meter operational capacity to operate helicopters.

The supplemental expense form was submitted on Friday evening, three years after the investigative body submitted the first expense form during the tenure of then Special Director Rakesh Asthana. The first accusation sheet featured Air Force Chief SP Tyagi as the main accused. However, the court will hear the case.

According to the CBI investigating the bribery transactions, Sanjeev and Sandeep Tyagi, relatives of SP Tyagi, acquired the Kolkata-based Manik Agency in 2009 through their New Delhi-based company Neelmadhav Consultants Private Limited. And hid the bribes received through bank channels through fake bank accounts.

