As the specialty of double-humped camels, preparations are being made to join the Indian army in Ladakh. Specialty of double hump camel ready to be inducted into Indian army in Ladakh

DRDO has investigated two humpback camels

The famous two hump camels will soon be included in the Indian army in Ladakh. This is expected to help Indian army personnel along the line of de facto control in East Ladakh. The decision was taken after the Defense Research and Development Organization in Leh conducted a lot of research into double hump or Bactrian camels. DRDO scientist Prabhu Prasad Sarangi said: “We are researching camels with double humps. It’s a local animal. We have investigated the tolerance and carrying capacity of these camels. Traditionally, the Indian Army uses mules and ponies in this area, which can easily carry loads of up to 40 kg.

Characteristic of double-humped camels

In fact, research from the DRDO has shown that these double-humped camels are capable of carrying weights of 170 kg and weigh 17,000 feet even in the eastern region of Ladakh. Sarangi has said: ‘We have been conducting research at an altitude of 17,000 feet near the Chinese border in the eastern Ladakh region and found that it can carry up to 170 kg and travel 12 kilometers of gasoline with a weight of about 12 kilometers. Can also. These camels have also been compared by asking for a Rajasthan hump camel and their compatibility tested. These camels can survive for three days, even in the absence of food and water.

Emphasis on increasing the population of double-humped camels

Now, the Defense Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) is focusing on how to increase the population of double-humped camels. Sarangi has also said that ‘these camels have been tried and will soon be enlisted in the army. Although their population is currently very small, after proper breeding, the required numbers will be obtained and after that they will be enlisted in the military. So far the military had not used them for patrolling, despite local availability.

Tensions between India and China in Ladakh for several months

Explain that there has been a conflict between India and China in Ladakh for five and six months. First, on June 15-16, violent skirmishes also took place in the Galvan Valley in eastern Ladakh, during which 20 brave soldiers of India were tortured. However, at least 60 PLA ​​jawans and commanders have also been piled up, according to the US report. Then, on August 29-30, the Chinese army again attempted to conquer the peaks of the south shore of Pangong Lake, which was thwarted by the Indian army and today the Indian soldiers have sat on all the major peaks of the area. On the 7th of this month, China tried to infiltrate the same area again and after 45 years, LAC was also fired. But the Chinese soldiers have consistently failed to shake the minds of the Indian military and have to face it every time.