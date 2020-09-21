At the Human Rights Council meeting, Pakistan of India must be well protected, take care of your home first. First Secretary Permanent Mission of India, right to answer at 45th session of Human Rights Council in Geneva

New Delhi. At the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council, India asked Pakistan to investigate its human rights situation before pointing the finger at anyone else. During the session in Geneva, the First Secretary of India’s Permanent Mission, Senthil Kumar, said during Right to Reply that human rights are being violated in Pakistan every day, but they are busy making false accusations against India.

Senthil Kumar said Pakistan has twice tried to mislead the council by talking falsely and unfounded about India’s internal affairs. This was done under a lenient political agenda, but we were not surprised as this is his ongoing work.

Senthil Kumar lashed out at Pakistan for the session, saying it would be better for Pakistan to build his house before talking about others. Human rights activists in Pakistan are being intimidated, detained, tortured and disappeared every day with direct involvement of the Pakistani government. Exactly twelve days ago in its press conference, the OHCHR expressed serious concern about various incidents of violence in Pakistan. Violence is taking place against journalists and human rights activists. Women and minorities, in particular, are a constant target of Pakistan. There is a dire situation with daughters, sisters and mothers in Pakistan.

