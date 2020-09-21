Australian IT company DWS to acquire HCL Technology, deals worth Rs 850 crore | HCL Technologies acquires Australian IT solutions company DWS in Rs 850 Crore

New Delhi. Indian technology company HCL Technologies has taken a big step and decided to acquire the Australian ID solution company. HCL makes a major decision to acquire Australian IT solutions company DWS Ltd. to take over. The company provided information about it on Monday. The acquisition was reported on the stock exchange by HCL Tech. According to information from the company, the company is to acquire Australian IT company DWS Limited. The acquisition process will be completed in December 2020. HDL has closed this deal for 850.33 crores.

The company said the acquisition would help HCL strengthen its position in the Australian and New Zealand markets. HCL provided information on the deal to the stock market, saying that for this acquisition the company will pay 15.82 crore Australian dollars, or approximately 850.33 crore rupees for a total of 13.18 crore shares.

In addition, HCL said DWS shareholders will also receive dividends paid out by the company. With this acquisition, HDS can boost its activities in Australia and New Zealand. At the same time, the company’s role will increase in the ongoing digital initiatives in these countries. The HCL market will increase in these countries. The full partnership has yet to be approved by the regulatory authorities. Let us tell you that DWS has more than 700 employees. The company’s operations are spread across New Zealand and Australia.

