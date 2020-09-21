Bihar election: SP announces support for RJD, does not join coalition | Samajwadi Party backs RJD in upcoming Bihar Assembly elections without forging an alliance with any political party

New Delhi. The Samajwadi Party has announced that it will support Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the upcoming elections in Bihar. The Samajwadi party has said it will not form an alliance with any party, but will support the RJD candidates. The Samajwadi Party is the main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh. The party has said nothing about whether the SP president will campaign in the elections in Bihar.

Elections will be held in 243 seats for the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is believed that these elections can be held in October. The election commission is expected to announce Bihar’s election schedule around September 25. In Bihar there is an alliance of RJD, Congress, RLSP, leftist parties and on the other side there are parties like BJP, JDU, LJP, Hum.

The RJD and JDU took part in the 2015 parliamentary elections and formed the government with a clear majority. However, Nitish Kumar later split from the RJD and formed the government with the support of the BJP. After which RJD is in opposition and BJP-JDU is government in the state.

