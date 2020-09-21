Cabinet approval to increase MSP of Rabi crops know how much the price of which crop has increased. union cabinet decision msp increase on rabi crops

Monday, September 21, 2020

New Delhi. The cabinet of the Union has approved the increase in the MSP (minimum support price) of rabi crops. The MSP of grams has been increased with an annual growth rate of 8.3%, the MSP of rapeseed and mustard has been increased by 7%, the MSP of wheat has been increased by 5.3% and the MSP of barley has been increased by 5.7 %. The Minister of Agriculture has reiterated that the MSP will not be tampered with.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar tweeted and wrote, “Minimum Support Price for Rabi Marketing Year 2021-22” was declared. Farmers receive a payment of 106 percent of the cost price, purchasing continues at a minimum support price. The support price for wheat has been declared at Rs 1975 per quintal. It has been increased by Rs 50 per quintal. Chana’s support prize was declared at Rs. 5100 per quintal, increasing the support price of grams by Rs. 225 per quintal for farmers at a cost of 78 percent.

The support price of barley has been declared as Rs 1600 per quintal. The support price of barley has increased by Rs 75 per quintal. The support price of lentils has been declared at Rs 5100 per quintal. An increase of Rs 300 per quintal in the support price of lentils, an increase of 6.3 percent in the support price. The support price for mustard and rapeseed was Rs 4650 per quintal and the support price for mustard and rapeseed increased by Rs 225 per quintal. 5.1 percent increase in support price. Kusumbh’s support price stated Rs 5327 per quintal. Kusumbh’s support price increased by Rs 112 per quintal. 2.1 percent increase in support price.

The cabinet took this decision in Monday’s meeting. Three bills pertaining to farmers have recently been passed by parliament. With whom farmers in Punjab, Haryana, are in turmoil. Meanwhile, the Modi cabinet has approved increasing the MSP of wheat, gram and other rabi crops. The cabinet took this decision on the advice of the Agricultural Costs and Prices Committee.

Modi’s government has submitted bills related to farmers, which have also been approved by parliament. There is protest among farmers against these bills. There are many questions from farmers about MSP. Farmers say this new law will deprive them of their right to MSP. The government denies it. The government’s decision to increase the MSP is seen as a way to pacify farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a program on Monday that the agrarian reform bills are in the interest of the land and farmers, he said, the system of production and sales that has been going on in the country so far, which is the law, it has its hands of farmers bound Has happened. Under the guise of these laws, such powerful gangs were born in the country, taking advantage of the peasants’ helplessness. Therefore it was necessary to change this system. This change has been demonstrated by our government. New agricultural reforms have given every farmer in the country the freedom to sell his crop, his fruits and vegetables to anyone, anywhere, on his own terms. Now he has many more options than the mandi of his area.

