CBI investigates the quality of dairy companies in fraud of 1400 crores from banks. CBI records private company case and others claimed a loss of 1,400 crore to Bank of India

New Delhi. CBI has registered a fake fraud case worth Rs 1400.62 crore from banks on the quality of dairy products. Quality Dairy has filed a suit against the company’s directors – Sanjay Dhingra, Siddhant Gupta and Arun Srivastava and other unknown people. CBI has registered this case based on the complaint from Bank of India.

In the case, the CBI raided several locations on Monday, including Delhi, Saharanpur and Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, Ajmer in Rajasthan, Palwal in Haryana. The complaint states that the company has 1,400.62 crore with a Bank of India-led consortium consisting of Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, Dhanalakshmi Bank and Syndicate Bank. Fraud with rupees.

