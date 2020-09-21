Center Told Supreme Court – Control Digital Media, Poison Spreads Digital Media Spreading Toxic Hatred, Rule First: Center to Supreme Court

New Delhi. In the Sudarshan TV case, the Center has filed a new affidavit to the Supreme Court. The central government said digital media on the internet should be regulated. He said that if the Supreme Court is to consider the guidelines, the court must regulate web-based digital media. The Center said internet-based digital media, while spreading toxic hatred, deliberately promoted not only violence but also terrorism. Web-based digital media can damage the image of individuals and institutions and this practice is dangerous.

The national government said that the scope of the Supreme Court should not be extended and that the guidelines for electronic media should be maintained. This matter should be left to the legislator. But if SC wants to give directions, include web magazines, web-based news channels, and web newspapers, as these are wide-ranging and completely unregistered. The affidavit states that there is no thorough investigation of internet-based digital media and that it spreads not only violence but also toxic hatred.

It argues that it can also damage the image of institutions and individuals. The government’s response to a question regarding the need to regulate electronic media came after the controversy over Sudarshan News in the Apex court. The Apex Court had suspended the broadcast of five episodes of the program of the Sudarshan news channel UPSC Jihad. The affidavit states that if this court wants to address broader issues, it is imperative to start with digital media.

