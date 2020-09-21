Congress march to parliament against agricultural bills in Delhi, leaders detained | Delhi Congress Workers Protest Center Agricultural Accounts

New Delhi. The protests started on the three central government agricultural laws that have hit the road after parliament. Congress officials held a major protest in Delhi on Monday against two agricultural laws passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. The Delhi Congress leaders and activists demanded that the bill be repealed and also marched to Parliament. However, Delhi police stopped these people before going to the parliament building and many leaders were detained for protests.

The Congress Party issued a statement saying that the protesters led by the president of the Delhi congress, Anil Kumar, marched to the parliament building, but they were detained and detained by the police on RP Road. Delhi Congress leader Pervez Alam said police seized Mandir Marg police station after detaining protesters. It is worth noting that there was much uproar in the Rajya Sabha earlier on Sunday during the discussion of agricultural accounts. Eight Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended for uproar.

