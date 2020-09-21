Corona fears, 74 percent of employees want to ‘work from home’ | Corona’s havoc: 74 percent of workers want to keep working from home: survey

New Delhi. Every day Corona positive cases are on the rise in the country. Corona has not yet had any medication or a successful vaccine, so people are becoming increasingly afraid of corona. Many companies have given their employees home work to protect against corona. . Despite being boring, people from home work give it away. There is a big reason why they want to avoid the public transport tax. A joint survey by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) and consulting firm Primus Partners was conducted, with 74 percent of people insisting on continuing work from home.

Employees who started working from home (WFH) shortly after the outbreak of Kovid-19 give this priority. He wants to push WHH even further, because even though the states have started public vehicles like subways and city buses, people don’t want to use this public transportation.

A survey conducted by ASSOCHAM in collaboration with consulting firm Primus Partners said three quarters of people want to work from home or a facility such as flexible working hours.

The joint survey was conducted in eight metros and major cities in the country: Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Pune. According to the research report, 79 percent of employees stayed at home during the lockdown and worked in the office. Even after the lockdown was lifted and the unlocking process was phased, 74 percent of employees were for Work from Home (WFH). He fears that he and his family could fall prey to this epidemic because he has to go to the office every day.

Another important indication from the survey conducted among workers of different age groups in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad was that a large number of people coming to the workplaces used their personal cars. Said to be done. “Even after the blockade, 74 employees have scrapped work from home. There has been a reduction in the cost of office-related expenses, including office rental when employees work from home.

