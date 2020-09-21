Coronavirus spread to many people through the Tablighi Jamaat: MHA | program Coronavirus spread to many people through the Tablighi Jamaat: MHA program

New Delhi. Amid the growing devastation of the Coronavirus in the country, the Interior Ministry has issued a statement regarding Tablighi Jamaat’s program. During Monday’s debate in the Rajya Sabha, the Interior Ministry said the Coronavirus has spread to many people in the country by organizing the Tablighi Jamaat. The Union Home Ministry said the coronavirus infection was spreading to “many individuals” as it gathered in the Nizamuddin area of ​​Delhi during the Tablighi Jamaat program in March.

Let me tell you that during the early period of the Corona epidemic in India, a large number of people from abroad and Jamaat gathered in the Tablighi Jamaat program organized in Nizamuddin in Delhi. A large number of corona infected people were found at the Tablighi Jamaat event. Then many of the people attending the Jamaat’s program walked to their homes, which were imprisoned and kept in isolation.

Union Home Minister G Kishan Reddy also said in the Rajya Sabha that Delhi police have arrested 233 Tablighi Jamaat members and that 2,361 people have been evacuated from the organization’s headquarters as of March 29. However, he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha that an investigation is underway into Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Mohammad Saad. The Interior Ministry said that through the organization of Tablighi Jamaat, the coronavirus infection has spread to many people.

The ministry reported that it has been reported by the Delhi police, despite the guidelines and orders issued by various authorities in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak, for a long period of time and without any provision of social unrest or masks in a closed campus A large crowd gathered. The minister said, “This spread the coronavirus infection to many people.

