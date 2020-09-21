DCGI approves Corona test kit Feluda, do you know how Tata’s ‘Feluda’ works? | DCGI approves Corona test kit Feluda, do you know how Tata’s ‘Feluda’ works?

Feluda Kit is manufactured with the most modern CRISPR technology.

The fully native Feluda corona test kit is manufactured using the latest CRISPR technology, also known as SRvs-Cov2. Feluda corona test kits are suitable for achieving results below the level of conventional RT-PCR tests. Also the ease of use and the cheaper equipment. Apart from this, Feluda is also a futuristic technology, which can also be designed to detect many other people in the future.

The Feluda Crisper technology was developed by CSIR-IGIB

Feluda is working on the crisper technique, a genome editing technique for diagnosing diseases. This technology was developed by CSIR-IGIB. The Tata Crisper test conducted by CSIR-IGIB Feluda has received approval from DGCI to launch commercial according to ICMR guidelines. This test has a 96 percent sensitivity and 98 percent specificity for detecting coronaviruses.

Tata Crisper has positioned a specially optimized Cas9 protein

The Tata Crisper test is the world’s first clinical test, using a specially modified Cas9 protein to successfully detect Kovid 19 viruses. This technique is designed to detect many other pathogens in the future.

Tata group cooperates with CSIR-IGIB and ICMR

Interestingly, Feluda has developed a high-quality test kit by the Tata group in collaboration with CSIR-IGIB and ICMR, which will help accelerate COVID-19 testing in the country quickly and economically. The Made in India product Feluda is not only safe, but also reliable, affordable and accessible.

The approval of the Feluda test will spur the fight against the global epidemic

Commenting on the Feluda Corona test, Girish Krishnamurthy, CEO of Tata Medical and Diagnostics Limited, said the approval of the Tata CRISPR test for COVID-19 will bolster the country’s efforts to combat the global epidemic. He went on to say that the commercialization of Tata Crisper tests is a reflection of the vast R&D talent in the country, which can help transform India’s contribution to global healthcare and scientific research.

A new diagnostic test in SARS-CoV-2 may soon be developed

At the same time, CSIR-IGIB Director Anurag Aggarwal said the work CSIR has begun under the Skill Cell Mission for Genome Diagnostics and Therapeutics has provided new knowledge, which will soon lead to new diagnostic tests in SARS-CoV-2. Can be developed. He said it reflects the interrelationship and innovation of scientific knowledge and technology of the young research team led by Debojyoti Chakraborty and Shauvik Maiti.