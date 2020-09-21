Donald Trump Announces Again Sanctions Against Iran | Donald Trump says he is taking new measures to limit Iran’s pursuit of nuclear ballistic missiles

Published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 1:02 am [IST]

New Delhi. Ban on US President Donald Trump has been announced. The US has imposed these restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program. Trump said I am taking new steps to stop Iran’s nuclear, ballistic missiles and conventional weapons. My government will not allow Iran to possess nuclear weapons, and we will not allow Iran to endanger the world by doing so.

“To make sure this doesn’t happen, I am issuing a new executive order,” Trump said. This includes re-establishing UN sanctions against Iran, new sanctions and export controls on more than two dozen entities and individuals related to Iran’s nuclear, missile and conventional weapons.

The President of the US has stated that I have placed a number of restrictions on those who supply, sell or contribute conventional weapons to Iran, as well as those who provide training, financial aid, services and assistance. Trump said the order would significantly reduce the Iranian regime’s ability to export weapons to terrorists and dangerous actors across the region.

The Trump administration has said that UN sanctions against Iran will be re-imposed and the old arms embargo will not end in October. In March 2007, the Security Council banned Iran from trading arms. The council also banned the movement of anyone involved in Iran’s nuclear program. In 2010, a ban was also imposed prohibiting Iran from buying heavy weapons such as attacking helicopters and missiles.

