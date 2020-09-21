Dr. Kafeel Khan met Priyanka Gandhi with family in Delhi, thank you letter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Dr. Kafeel Khan and his family in Delhi

oi-Vinay Saxena

| Updated: Monday, September 21, 2020, 3:35 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Dr. Kafeel Khan and his family in Delhi. Kafeel Khan also handed over a vote of thanks to Priyanka Gandhi. Dr. Kafeel Khan of Gorakhpur was released from prison on September 2 following charges under the National Security Act (NSA). After Dr. Kafeel’s release from prison, the Secretary General of Congress confided in a telephone conversation with Kafeel Khan and his family and promised them all possible help.

Let me tell you, Kafeel Khan has now written a letter to the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) stating that India is a human rights violator. Kafeel Khan said strict laws like NSA and UAPA are being abused to suppress the voice of disagreement in India and human rights abuses. In his letter, Kafeel Khan called on the UN body to urge the Indian government to “protect the human rights of activists after they were peacefully arrested in protest against the CAA”. Thanked him and also said the government “did not hear his appeal”.

Kafeel Khan went on to write, “Charges are being brought against terrorism and national security laws by deploying police powers against human rights defenders. This will affect India’s poor and marginalized community.” In his letter, Kafeel Khan went on to write: “I was mentally and physically tortured and was denied food and water for many days without competence I was treated inhumanely during the seven months of imprisonment in Mathura prison with more inmates Fortunately the Supreme Court rejected the NSA and imposed three extensions on me. ”

