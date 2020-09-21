Dr. Kafeel Khan wrote to the UNHRC this complaint from India | Kafeel Khan writes a letter to the UN Human Rights Commission, a complaint against India

Dr. Kafeel Khan went to prison on this charge

Dr. Kafeel Khan is the same doctor who was released from prison on allegations under the National Security Act (NSA). He was sentenced to seven months in prison for speaking to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) while participating in the protests. The High Court, which dismissed the charges against him, said in its speech that it “does not disclose any attempt to promote hatred or violence.” He was later released from Mathura prison on September 2.

Kafeel Khan thanks the United Nations

Kafeel Khan has thanked the United Nations for writing a letter to the United Nations Human Rights Commission, and has called on the Indian government to release human rights defenders. In his letter, Khan thanked the United Nations for urging the government of India to “protest peacefully against the CAA” activists, Khan wrote: “Terrorism uses police powers against human rights defenders And charges are being brought under national security laws. This will affect India’s poor and marginalized community.

The United Nations Human Rights Body has written a letter to the Government of India.

Have the United Nations human rights organization write a letter to the Indian government on June 26. The human rights organization wrote to the government of India, citing 11 cases brought against others, including doctors Kafeel Khan and Sharjeel Imam, “serious allegations of human rights violations, many of which were torture and abuse during arrest.” ‘

‘I was mentally and physically tortured

Kafeel Khan has also written about the days he spent in prison in a letter to the UNHRC. Khan wrote: ‘I was mentally and physically tortured and was deprived of food and water for many days and was also treated inhumane during the 7 months of imprisonment in Mathura prison with too many inmates. It was my luck that the court rejected the NSA and imposed three extensions on me and I was released.

Incidents must be investigated by the CBI

In a letter to the United Nations, Kafeel Khan wrote, “I want these incidents to be investigated by the CBI. Khan said it will not hurt him to put him behind bars. By torturing him physically and mentally trying to get my voice out. repressing will not break my enthusiasm, my enthusiasm, my dedication to my country and democratic values. Kafeel Khan wrote, “The hardships my family faces are what makes me achieve my goals. And make it more determined to win against all odds.

Appealed to continue the fight

Human rights defenders / social workers and students also called for the fight to continue. “The use of strict National Security Laws / UAPA against political dissent, in the absence of a call for violence, should be condemned in all cases,” he said.

The letter to the UNHRC also mentioned the incident in Gorakhpur

Let me tell you, Dr. Kafeel Khan was first suspended in August 2017 due to lack of oxygen at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur. Many children died because there was no oxygen available in the hospital. For this reason, Dr. Kafeel, who was suspended, has not been released from state services and cannot practice elsewhere. However, Kafeel says that he was made a sacrificial goat in this case. Khan also stated in a letter to the UNHRC on Aug. 10, 2017 at Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur, that many children died from oxygen starvation. The High Court, in its decision of April 25, 2018, stated that “no evidence of medical negligence was found against him, nor was he involved in the oxygen procurement process.”