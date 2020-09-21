Earthquakes in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, magnitude 3.5 earthquake in Uttarkashi Uttarakhand

India

oi-Rizwan M

| Published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:37 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Earthquakes were felt in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Monday evening. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 9 a.m. Monday evening. The intensity of the earthquake was measured at 3.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake’s epicenter was 50 kilometers north of Uttarkashi.

Earthquakes also occurred in Tezpur in Assam on Monday evening. At half past eight in the evening, hunger was felt in and around Tezpur. The earthquake here measured 3.2 on the Richter scale. No property damage was reported from an earthquake from either Uttarkashi or Tezpur.

Earlier, an earthquake hit the northeastern state of Mizoram at 7:26 a.m. on Sunday. Earthquakes were felt in Champhai, Mizoram. The earthquake measured 4.6 on the Richter scale. People ran out of the houses as soon as they felt the earthquake. However, no loss of life or property was reported from the earthquake. An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale was felt in Meghalaya at 8.18 p.m. Saturday. The earthquake’s epicenter was 50 miles north of Tura.

Why is an earthquake happening?

Earthquakes occur when plates in the earth collide. There are 7 plates in the earth that rotate continuously. When these plates collide somewhere, forming the fault line zone and twisting the corners of the surface. Rotating the surface creates pressure and the plates begin to break. The breakdown of these plates finds a way that the internal energy comes out, shaking the earth and we think of it as an earthquake.

