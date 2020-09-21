Exclusive: China is playing a brain game with India, neither the intent of war nor courage on LAC | China is playing a thinking game against India in Ladakh, the retired Indian army officer says

China’s Psychological War with India

Captain Jasdeep’s last post was in Sikkim and he tested the conditions near the Chinese border very well. Captain Jasdeep says, “After looking at the conditions in Ladakh, it is clear that China is in a psychological war with India. It wants to show the world, and especially its neighbors, that India is at the top, what its possibilities are and what it can do. India and America topped the list in this regard. He says he plans to show strength to the world by posting his videos on YouTube or publishing them on Global Times. He says China is currently pursuing a policy of pressure on the LAC. He tells the whole world what kind of technology he has, how strong his troops are in Tibet, how capable his plane is.

China will not make mistakes in Ladakh

He says China is at psychological war with India and the United States. He said that what has happened on Galvan and Helmet Top in the past, such conflicts have happened, they will continue. The army is fully prepared for this. China knows that the war with India is not in China’s interest at this point, as its commercial interests are strongly linked to Delhi. According to Captain Jasdeep, China knows that too if he does

If you do something in Ladakh, the soldiers posted to LAC in Sikkim can make it difficult for him. In such a situation, he cannot afford to take any action against Ladakh. Captain Jasdeep’s last post was in Sikkim. He says China will no longer repeat the 1962 mistake. According to Captain Jasdeep, the soldiers of the Indian Army are physically and mentally stronger than the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China. In such a situation, this psychological warfare will not have much effect.

Change the strategy after the attitude

Never before had the army in Ladakh been deployed all year round. In winter, some jawans were stationed there and there was always patrol at the observation points. In addition, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) regularly patrols. About 70 percent of the soldiers were stationed in certain parts of Ladakh throughout the year. But it has now been decided that the army will be deployed all year round for the next few years. ITBP jaws continue to patrol year round. Captain Jasdeep said that after this new crisis it was decided to keep the army stationed all year round. If you are to believe Captain Jasdeep, India is not currently in the mood to leave any of its posts vacant and the military’s commitment will always be maintained.

Ladakh is different from Siachen

When we asked him how different the conditions in Ladakh are from Siachen? On this he told us that the army is always fully armed in Siachen. Everything is covered by the pre-planned schedule. But if we compare with Ladakh, it is worth noting that the temperature in Ladakh does not drop as much as in Siachen. At the same time, every facility is also present in Ladakh and the military has everything it needs at the moment. The big difference between Siachen and Ladakh is that you can no longer refuel in Glacier because of the excessive weather. But there is no such thing in Ladakh. There are not many difficulties in patrolling. However, there are some routes in Ladakh that are quite difficult.

That is why China is concerned

Captain Jasdeep said, “Some parts of Ladakh have always remained empty. The governments of the past always treated it like a child that nobody cared about. Never paid attention to infrastructure here. The conditions here have changed since 2014. He said roads and bridges are being built near areas bordering China. Daulat Beg Oldi which is right in front of China, the PLA is alarmed by the rapid construction work there. He believes that if India reaches Aksai Chin, the problems will intensify. China is angry about the rapid construction work in India. Besides Aksai Chin, he is also a bit worried about Tibet. His resentment and nervousness towards India can be felt on LAC.