Farm Bills: How Peasant Leader Chaudhary Devi Lal’s Family Was Divided On The Question Of Peasantry. Farm Bills: How the family of farmer leader Chaudhary Devi Lal was divided on the question of farmers

Family of ‘peasant leader’ divided on the question of peasants

In Haryana, the politically strong Chautala family has only operated politically on the legacy of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal’s influence among the peasants. But this time on the peasants issue, the Chautala family is divided in the house. Both sides claim that what they are doing really means that Devi Lal’s real legacy is being associated with the peasants. This is because part of the family is endorsing the bill of the ruling government of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the other is mobilizing the state farmers against it. One section pressures the other to withdraw support from Manohar Lal Khattar’s government in Haryana, while another says it stands behind the government in the interests of farmers.

INLD demands withdrawal of support from JJP

Devi Lal’s grandson and Indian National leader Lok Dal Abhay Chautala says his elder brother Ajay Chautala insults Chaudhary Devi Lal’s legacy by not withdrawing support from the BJP government in Haryana. In fact, Ajay Chautala’s party is Jananayak Janata party to the BJP government in Haryana and his son Dushyant Chautala is the deputy chief minister in Khattar government. Abhay Chautala told ET, ‘Ajay and Dushyant reached an agreement to support the BJP government and regained power and are now not ready to step out. He is pursuing a policy of selfishness on his behalf, not in the interest of the peasants. Such politics cannot be the legacy of our grandfather Chaudhary Deviwav. ‘

Reliance-Dushyant has met PM-CM on MSP

While on the other hand, Dushyant Chautala has refused to leave the government. He says his priority is to get the minimum support price of his crop to the farmers, and “both Prime Minister and Prime Minister Manohar Lal are committed to it.” On the other hand, Abhay Chautala says: ‘If the new law was correct, why are farmers protesting? The government has not spoken to farmers’ organizations. If the JJP claims to follow Chaudhary Deviwal’s legacy, it should break out of its alliance with the BJP as it is now fully exposed to the farmers. By the way, the problem of Dushyant Chautala’s ruling party is that at least two of the 10 MLAs, such as Ram Karan Kala and Devender Singh Babli, are now starting to say that the new law offends farmers. To calm such MLAs, Dushyant has announced that if there is a threat to the MSP, I will be leaving my post the same day.

Farmers are protesting in many places in Haryana

Significantly, farmers in Haryana and Punjab are opposed to the new farm bills and roads have also been blocked near Sirsa, Jind, Hisar and Chandigarh in the state. On the other hand, there is another reason behind the struggle in the Chautala family over the real right of Dada Devi Lal. Four days later, on September 25, preparations are made to celebrate Chaudhary Devi Lal’s 107th birthday. It is clear that during this period, both sides want to cash in on JJP and INLD in this matter related to farmers.